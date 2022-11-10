The Irish defeated world champions South Africa last time out, winning that game 19-16. Andy Farrell’s team were helped to victory with tries from Josh van der Flier and Mack Hansen, while a trio of penalties from Johnny Sexton did the rest.

Ireland take on Fiji in an Autumn Internationals showdown this weekend as they aim to continue their strong form in world rugby.

Ireland did suffer a blow with Conor Murray ruled out for the rest of the autumn through injury. The scrum-half left the field during the opening half on the day of his 100th cap.

Vern Cotter’s Fiji competed well against Scotland last time out but couldn’t keep up their efforts for the full 80 minutes. They went into the break at 14-12 thanks to scores from Setariki Tuicuvu and Ratu Rotuisolia, though Scottish tries from Ben White and Duhan van der Merwe put the game to bed.

Their second half spiral involved a lapse in discipline as the Flying Fijians received three yellow cards across the duration of the game. Two of those cards came in the second half, just before Scotland’s final try of the afternoon.

It is difficult to look past Ireland this weekend, even with a key injury to contend with. They head into the clash with high hopes and a favourites tag around their necks.

When is Ireland v Fiji on TV?

Ireland v Fiji will take place on Saturday 12th November 2022 in Dublin.

What time is kick-off?

Ireland vs Fiji will kick-off at 1pm.

What TV channel is Ireland v Fiji on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch sill coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream Ireland v Fiji online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 12:30pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

Ireland v Fiji team news

Ireland: TBC

Fiji: TBC

