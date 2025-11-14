Ireland will look to pile more misery on Australia when they host the Wallabies at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors' shock defeat to Italy last weekend continued their winless start to the Autumn Internationals and was their eighth in 13 Test matches this year.

Ireland may view Australia's visit as a timely opportunity for a statement victory in the hope of quietening the doubters.

Andy Farrell's side were beaten by New Zealand at the start of the month and responded in underwhelming fashion against Japan last weekend despite winning the game 41-10.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Australia in the Autumn Internationals 2025 on TV and online.

What TV channel is Ireland v Australia on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:45pm.

Ireland v Australia will kick off at 8:10pm UK time on Saturday 15th November 2025 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

How to live stream Ireland v Australia online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video and stream directly to your smart TV.

Regular subscribers can stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

