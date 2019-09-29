Victory for Uruguay on Sunday is therefore crucial to maintaining that pressure on Group D's big boys.

Georgia offered little resistance against Wales in their opening clash of the tournament and were two tries down within minutes in Toyota.

Yes, Uruguay are not at the physical level of Wales but they possess a mongrel spirit that will test these Georgians to the max.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Georgia v Uruguay game on TV and online.

What time is Georgia v Uruguay?

Georgia v Uruguay will kick off at 6:15am on Sunday 29th September 2019.

Where is Georgia v Uruguay?

The game will take place at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Kumagaya City. Capacity: 25,600

How to watch and live stream Georgia v Uruguay

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 5:45am.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

