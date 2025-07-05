He'll be in charge of a much-changed Ireland side – without the 16 players that Farrell has taken Down Under as well as captain Caelan Doris and Robbie Henshaw due to injury – with two debuts confirmed and more expected from the bench.

Georgia, who beat Wales in 2022 and Tonga and Japan last year, are the dominant force in European rugby outside the Six Nations, and will see the arrival of the tourists as an opportunity for a historic scalp.

The second and final stop on Ireland's tour of Europe will see them face Portugal in Lisbon next weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Georgia v Ireland on TV and online.

When is Georgia v Ireland?

Georgia v Ireland will take place on Saturday 5th July 2025.

The game takes place at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, the 22,754-capacity home of Georgian rugby in Tbilisi.

What time is kick-off?

Georgia v Ireland will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Georgia v Ireland on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK. This page will be updated should that change.

Georgia v Ireland will be available for fans in the Republic of Ireland on Virgin Media One.

How to live stream Georgia v Ireland online

Likewise, there is currently no UK live stream for Georgia v Ireland. This page will be updated should that change.

Viewers in the Republic of Ireland will be able to watch on Virgin Media Play.

