Les Bleus are wary of Argentina potentially pinching one of the top two spots in Pool C – and so a win over Tonga is required to keep their rivals at bay.

Tonga have so far been undone by both England and Argentina, and have scored just two tries all tournament.

But they will hope to push France all the way here to boost spirits heading into a final game against USA.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the France v Tonga game on TV and online.

What time is France v Tonga?

France v Tonga will kick off at 8:45am on Sunday 6th October 2019.

Where is France v Tonga?

The game will take place at Kumamoto Stadium, Kumamoto City. Capacity: 30,228

How to watch and live stream France v Tonga

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 8:15am.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool C - Rugby World Cup fixtures

France v Tonga

Sunday 6th October

Argentina v USA

Wednesday 9th October

England v France

Saturday 12th October

USA v Tonga

Sunday 13th October