France welcome world champions South Africa to the Stade de France, Paris for an eye-catching showdown this weekend.

The hosts lost three straight matches to New Zealand over the summer, but will be determined to produce a vengeful display against the South Africans.

The last meeting between this pair saw South Africa narrowly clinch a 29-28 victory on their way to sealing the 2023 Rugby World Cup title.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v South Africa in the Autumn Internationals 2025 on TV and online.

What TV channel is France v South Africa on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

France v South Africa will kick off at 8:10pm UK time on Saturday 8th November 2025 at the Stade de France.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream France v South Africa online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video and stream directly to your smart TV.

Regular subscribers can stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

