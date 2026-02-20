France have an opportunity to extend their lead in the Six Nations standings with the visit of Italy this weekend.

Les Bleus have a clear run at the title following England's defeat to Scotland last week, but can't afford any complacency. Every match is crucial in this tournament.

Italy have played well in the competition so far, defeating Scotland in Rome and pushing Ireland close in Dublin.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Italy on TV and online.

When is France v Italy?

France v Italy will take place on Sunday 22 February 2026.

The game takes place at the Stade de France in Paris.

What time is France v Italy kick-off?

France v Italy will kick off at 3:10pm.

What TV channel is France v Italy on?

France v Italy will be shown live on ITV1 from 2:20pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream France v Italy online

France v Italy will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

