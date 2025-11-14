France host Fiji at the Stade Matmut-Atlantique in Bordeaux on Saturday evening as they look to bounce back from last weekend's defeat to South Africa.

The Springboks proved too good for Les Bleus in their Autumn Internationals opener and Fabien Galthié's side, who showed their brilliance in moments against the World Champions, can now expect a physical test from their next opponents.

Fiji made England work hard for their 38-18 victory last Saturday but could have pushed them closer after spurning opportunities to score at Twickenham.

The visitors are set to face France for just the second time since their historic first win against them in Paris in 2018.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Fiji in the Autumn Internationals 2025 on TV and online.

What TV channel is France v Fiji on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7:45pm.

France v Fiji will kick off at 8:10pm UK time on Saturday 15th November 2025 at Stade Matmut-Atlantique in Bordeaux.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream France v Fiji online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video and stream directly to your smart TV.

Regular subscribers can stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP.

