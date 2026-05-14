England and France have been on a collision course since the start of the Women's Six Nations and will decide the title in Bordeaux to wrap up Super Sunday.

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The pair have won four matches each and are locked level on points at the top of the table.

The Red Roses are the dominant force in world rugby and will back themselves to seal an eighth straight title.

But France cannot be written off, particularly on home turf, and we should be in for a thrilling conclusion to the tournament.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v England on TV and online.

When is France v England?

France v England will take place on Sunday 17 May 2026.

The game takes place at Stade Atlantique in Bordeaux.

What time is France v England kick-off?

France v England will kick off at 4:45pm.

Check out the Women's Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is France v England on?

France v England will be shown live on BBC Two.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC platforms.

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How to live stream France v England online

France v England will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of devices, including smartphones and tablets via the BBC iPlayer app.

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