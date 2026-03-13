The curtain will fall on the Six Nations 2026 in Paris, where title-hunting France host England on Saturday evening.

After the first round of fixtures, many predicted the Championship would be decided in a straight shoot-out between the pair at Stade de France but the visitors have failed to hold up their end of the bargain.

Steve Borthwick's side have imploded – losing to Scotland, Ireland, and Italy – to leave many questioning whether a regime change and squad overhaul are needed.

A second consecutive Six Nations triumph is still within reach for France but with the winner of the early match between Ireland and Scotland set to move to the top of the table, the hosts will need to beat England, and likely claim a bonus point, to get their hands on the trophy.

Super Saturday could be one of the great days in the tournament's modern history, and it should end with a dramatic finale under the lights in Paris.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v England on TV and online.

When is France v England?

France v England will take place on Saturday 14 March 2026.

The game takes place at the Stade de France in Paris.

What time is France v England kick-off?

France v England will kick off at 8:10pm.

What TV channel is France v England on?

France v England will be shown live on ITV1 from 7:20pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream France v England online

Italy v England will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

