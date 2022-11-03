Michael Hooper, who made his return to Test match rugby after three months, is a key part to the team and will be integral at the Stade de France. Among others, Tate McDermott stepped up at scrum-half, while Rob Valetini was impressive at No.8 and James Slipper was steadfast at the scrum.

Australia got off the mark last weekend with a narrow 16-15 win over Scotland having not beaten the hosts in four years. Dave Rennie’s tram battled hard and will have an even sterner task in Paris against current Six Nations champions, France.

In recent years, Australia have struggled for consistency, this proven by their Rugby Championship in which they finished third and just a point ahead of last-placed Argentina. With Tests against Italy, Ireland and Wales to come, it could be a chance to start getting some momentum.

France haven’t played since their trip to Japan in the summer, where Fabien Galthie’s team won both games. A major development for many people’s favourites to win the next Rugby World Cup is the enforced retirement of Virimi Vakatawa, the centre having had to hang up his boots as a result of a heart condition.

Who takes on Vakatawa’s jersey is uncertain, but with such an embarrassment of riches available, it is unlikely to be a major issue. With the mercurial talents of Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack and Gregory Alldritt due to be on show, instinct tells you that it will be those in blue shirts that end the game on the winning side.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Australia on TV and online.

When is France v Australia on TV?

France v Australia will take place on Saturday 5th November 2022 at Stade de France, Paris.

What time is kick-off?

France v Australia will kick-off at 8pm.

Is France v Australia on TV?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream France v Australia online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 7pm.

You can take advantage of its 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

France v Australia team news

France: TBC

Australia: TBC

