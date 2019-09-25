Fiji v Uruguay: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream
Fiji and Uruguay go head-to-head in a Rugby World Cup Pool D fixture
Fiji will hope to bounce back from an opening game defeat against Australia when they take on Uruguay.
The Flying Fijians – led by head coach John McKee – fell to a 38-21 loss but will fancy their chances against Uruguay in Kamaishi City.
Uruguay are yet to begin their campaign, but enter the tournament as rank outsiders in Pool D.
They are the lowest-ranked side in the group, sitting in 19th place in the world, and are expected to struggle against the explosive Fiji side who beat Uruguay 68-7 when the teams met last year.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Fiji v Uruguay game on TV and online.
What time is Fiji v Uruguay?
Fiji v Uruguay will kick off at 6:15am on Wednesday 25th September 2019.
Where is Fiji v Uruguay?
The game will take place at Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, Kamaishi City. Capacity: 16,334
How to watch and live stream Fiji v Uruguay
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 at 5:45am.
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights
ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.
Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.
For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.
Pool D - Rugby World Cup fixtures
Fiji v Uruguay
Wednesday 25th September
Georgia v Uruguay
Sunday 29th September
Australia v Wales
Sunday 29th September
Georgia v Fiji
Thursday 3rd October
Australia v Uruguay
Saturday 5th October
Wales v Fiji
Wednesday 9th October
Australia v Georgia
Friday 11th October
Wales v Uruguay
Sunday 13th October