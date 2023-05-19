Irish behemoths Leinster are the second most successful side in the competition's history with four titles to their name between 2009 and 2018.

Leinster and La Rochelle face off in a mouthwatering European Champions Cup final rematch with scores to settle and pride to be restored.

However, they have lost their last two finals in this grand tournament, in 2019 and last year against... La Rochelle.

The French outfit will be steeled by their maiden victory in the competition last year and will relish the opportunity to head into the match as defending champions.

This is La Rochelle's third successive European Champions Cup final appearance, as they were defeated by Toulouse in 2021, and they will be determined to make the most of this huge opportunity.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leinster v La Rochelle on TV and online.

When is Leinster v La Rochelle?

Leinster v La Rochelle will take place on Saturday 20th May 2023.

What time is kick-off?

Leinster v La Rochelle will begin at 4:45pm, a primetime slot for a blockbuster clash.

What TV channel is Leinster v La Rochelle?

The game will be shown live on ITV in a big victory for fans of live sport on free-to-air TV.

You can tune in for all the build-up on the main ITV1 channel or online via ITVX.

Alternatively, the match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 from 4pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Leinster v La Rochelle online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Leinster v La Rochelle odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for the men's match:

Leinster (3/10) La Rochelle (13/5)*

For all the latest sports odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.