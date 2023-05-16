Leinster and La Rochelle will renew rivalries one year on from their showdown in the 2022 final. La Rochelle upset the odds to claim their maiden title last year.

The European Rugby Champions Cup final goes ahead this weekend with a striking sense of déjà vu shrouding the game.

This is La Rochelle's third successive final appearance in the competition, while Leinster are the second most successful team in the tournament's history with five titles to their name.

Leinster and La Rochelle won Pool A and Pool B respectively in 2022/23. Leinster went through Ulster, Leicester and Toulouse without drama to reach the grand final.

La Rochelle were given a run for their money against unfavoured Gloucester in the Round of 16, but have sailed through the rounds without hassle since to set up a blockbuster grudge match final.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about when the European Rugby Champions Cup final will go ahead in 2023.

When is the European Rugby Champions Cup final 2023?

The European Rugby Champions Cup final will take place on Saturday 20th May 2023.

The tournament has rumbled on since the start of December 2022 and will finally conclude this month.

European Rugby Champions Cup final kick-off time

Leinster v La Rochelle will kick off at 4:45pm.

The primetime Saturday evening slot could draw in a big TV audience, especially with the game on a free-to-air channel.

How to watch the European Rugby Champions Cup final

The game will be shown live on ITV in a big victory for fans of live sport on free-to-air TV.

You can tune in for all the build-up on the main ITV1 channel or online via ITVX.

Alternatively, the match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 from 4pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

