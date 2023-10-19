England reached this stage by beating Fiji in the quarter-finals 30-24. That match showcased this England side’s ability to calmly solve problems in the face of a spirited opposition – something they lacked before jetting to France.

They, to the surprise of many, remain the only unbeaten team in the competition, and their confidence will have only grown. They certainly aren’t strangers to semi-finals, but they weren’t fully expected to make it this far.

More like this

South Africa bested hosts France in their quarter-final, in what many are already labelling one of the best World Cup matches to date - if not the best.

There was just a single point in the game, with the final score being 29-28 in the Boks’ favour, but the entire match was back and forth and the intensity was through the roof.

The impact of the South African bench had a tremendous effect on the game. As the game went on and players tired, the quality of their replacements shone through just enough for them to take the ascendency in the game’s closing stages.

Despite being unbeaten, England have yet to face a team of the quality of the Springboks so far, and many feel they’ll have to step up their game for the defending world champions.

RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of England and South Africa's most recent past meetings.

England v South Africa past meetings

When they faced off in the 2019 final, many pointed to England’s historic semi-final win over New Zealand as them playing their final 'a week early', something that England fans will hope the Boks suffer from due to the intensity of their clash with France.

South Africa have the historical advantage, however, having won 27 of the 45 matches between the two, most recently beating England at Twickenham in late 2022 in Eddie Jones’s last game as England head coach. A year prior to that, England beat the Boks 27-26 at Twickenham.

Two of South Africa’s wins have come in World Cup finals, in 2019 and 2007. They’ve met at the World Cup five times, with England’s sole win coming at the 2003 tournament in Australia, which they went on to win.

England v South Africa H2H record

Last five matches:

England 13-27 South Africa (Twickenham, London. 26/11/22)

(Twickenham, London. 26/11/22) England 27-26 South Africa (Twickenham Stadium, London. 20/11/21)

27-26 South Africa (Twickenham Stadium, London. 20/11/21) England 12-32 South Africa (International Stadium, Yokohama. 2/11/19)

(International Stadium, Yokohama. 2/11/19) England 12-11 South Africa (Twickenham Stadium, London. 3/11/18)

12-11 South Africa (Twickenham Stadium, London. 3/11/18) South Africa 10-25 England (Newlands Stadium, Cape Town. 23/6/18)

Overall record: England wins = 16 | South Africa wins = 27 | Draws = 2

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.