Will Stuart scored two tries from the bench in that effort and certainly gives the team renewed confidence for the visit of the Springboks. Having lost to Argentina, beaten Japan and drawn with New Zealand, however, this game's ending will massively dictate how this November is reflected upon.

To finish their Autumn campaign, England will host South Africa at Twickenham Stadium. Eddie Jones’ team will be coming into the clash full of confidence after snatching a 25-25 draw with New Zealand by scoring three tries in the final 10 minutes, completely stunning the All Blacks.

Having beaten the Springboks this time a year ago, England arguably come into the game as favourites and are up against a side that has had a challenging run of fixtures that have been compounded by their Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, having been banned for comments made on social media about officiating.

Getting their first win of the autumn under their belt with a 63-21 win over Italy in Genoa, South Africa will be looking to end 2023 on a high, following defeats at the hands of Ireland and France.

They will be without key players in Trevor Nyakane, Cheslin Kolbe and Vincent Koch who have had to return to their clubs with the fixture being played out of World Rugby’s Test window.

Due to be a highly physical encounter, whichever side gets the better of things on that front are most likely to leave West London with a victory. But other than that, it is an extremely hard clash to call.

When is England v South Africa on TV?

England v South Africa will take place on Saturday 26th November 2022 at Twickenham Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

England v South Africa will kick-off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is England v South Africa on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch sill coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to livestream England v South Africa online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 4:30pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

England v South Africa team news

England: TBC

South Africa: TBC

