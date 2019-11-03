England may have lost out in a 12-32 defeat to South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday, but ITV will be counting themselves winners after their exclusive UK coverage of the match between 8:50am and 12:15pm predictably trounced competitors, pulling in over two-thirds of those watching TV during that period.

While Saturday morning may not be the most competitive time of the week, an average audience of 8.9 million and a massive peak of 12.8m demonstrated just how much England's progress to the final had captured the interest of the nation.