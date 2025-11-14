England will look to stretch their winning streak to 10 Tests in a row when they host New Zealand in the Autumn Internationals on Saturday.

Steve Borthwick's side made light work of Australia in their November opener and then Fiji 38-18 a week ago but know that they will need to step up their game if they're to defeat the All Blacks and keep their recent run going.

New Zealand are chasing a home nations grand slam after beating Ireland in Chicago at the start of the month and then holding off a spirited Scotland comeback to win at Murrayfield last weekend.

England have won just one of their last 11 matches against the Kiwis – a 19-7 victory in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup – and will hope to put that record right on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v New Zealand in the Autumn Internationals 2025 on TV and online.

What TV channel is England v New Zealand on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 2pm.

England v New Zealand will kick off at 3:10pm UK time on Saturday 15th November 2025 at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream England v New Zealand online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video and stream directly to your smart TV.

Regular subscribers can stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP.

