It was hardly the start that England were looking for in the Autumn Internationals as their performance fell flat on the way to a 29-30 defeat.

Eddie Jones’ England will hope to bounce back on Saturday afternoon against Japan following defeat to Argentina at Twickenham last Sunday.

Jones has been able to recall experienced hooker Jamie George to his squad, but it is unlikely that things are going to get any easier for England, who take on New Zealand and South Africa this November.

Jamie Joseph’s Japan arrive in London two weeks removed from their last Test. They took on the All Blacks in Tokyo and pushed Ian Foster’s side close following a red card for the visiting side. The game ended 38-31 in favour of the visiting team.

After two weeks to reflect and refocus, Japan will fly high into this game with the talents of Kotaro Matsushima, Siosaia Fifita and Ryoto Makamura to call on. England will certainly be tested in defence and must unpick their opposition with the ball in hand themselves.

As a result of England’s defeat to Argentina, predicting which of these two sides will wrap up the victory here is more unclear that England fans would have hoped. On paper, the home side are favourites, but with a lack of confidence and a Japanese team known for causing upsets, it looks too close to call.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV and live stream coverage details, kick-off time and team news for the big game.

When is England v Japan on TV?

England v Japan will take place on Saturday 12th November 2022 at Twickenham.

What time is kick-off?

England vs Japan will kick-off at 3:15pm.

What TV channel is England v Japan on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch sill coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream England v Japan online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 2:30pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

England v Japan team news

England: TBC

Japan: TBC

