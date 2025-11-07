England continue their Autumn International campaign by hosting Fiji at Twickenham this weekend.

Steve Borthwick's men confidently dispatched Australia 25-7 in front of an appeased home crowd of more than 81,000 last time out.

Fiji will offer a stern test after winning five matches in a row, including a triumph over Scotland, as well as pushing Australia close in July and toppling Wales last autumn.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Fiji in the Autumn Internationals 2025 on TV and online.

What TV channel is England v Fiji on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

England v Fiji will kick off at 5:40pm UK time on Saturday 8th November 2025 at the Twickenham.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream England v Fiji online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video and stream directly to your smart TV.

Regular subscribers can stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

