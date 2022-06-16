Eddie Jones has a 36-strong squad to choose from and has revealed that "everyone will be given the chance to make their case for being part of the Australia tour squad" – if not on the pitch then at least in training ahead of the game.

England host the Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday as they ramp up their preparations for this summer's three-Test tour of Australia, which gets underway at the start of July.

A number of usual faces are missing due to injury, such as Kyle Sinckler, Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi and Anthony Watson, while no Leicester Tigers or Saracens players have been selected as they're playing in the Rugby Premiership final at Twickenham on Saturday.

That has left space for 10 uncapped players in the 36 but perhaps the biggest selection story is the return of Danny Care, who earns a first call-up since 2018 and was due to be playing for the Barbarians before Jones drafted him back in.

England's opponents on Sunday will be led by Grand Slam-winning French coach Fabien Galthie and captain Charles Ollivon while George Kruis gets a chance to take on many of his former teammates ahead of his impending retirement.

After a disappointing Six Nations campaign, there is pressure building on Jones, and with a testing tour of Australia to come, the last thing he needs is a slip-up against the Barbarians at Twickenham.

When is England v Barbarians?

England v Barbarians will take place on Sunday 19th June 2022.

The game takes place at Twickenham, the 82,000-capacity home of English rugby.

What time is kick-off?

England v Barbarians will kick off at 3pm.

You should also check out Leicester v Saracens in the Rugby Premiership final, taking place at Twickenham this weekend too.

What TV channel is England v Barbarians on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream England v Barbarians online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 2pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

