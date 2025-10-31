England face a familiar foe to kick off the Autumn Internationals 2025 as they host Australia at Twickenham on Saturday.

Ad

Steve Borthwick's side will be out for some revenge after the Wallabies scored in the 84th minute to beat their hosts 42-37 in a thrilling encounter in London last year.

The Autumn Internationals didn't make for pretty watching for England fans in 2024 but it feels a lot different now on the back of an impressive Six Nations showing and a seven-match winning run that included a series win in Argentina without their Lions stars.

They will have to be on song to stretch that streak to eight against Australia, who arrive in the UK on the back of some promising performances against the Lions and in the Rugby Championship.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Australia in the Autumn Internationals 2025 on TV and online.

What TV channel is England v Australia on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 2pm.

England v Australia will kick off at 3:10pm UK time on Saturday 1st November 2025 at Twickenham.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream England v Australia online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.