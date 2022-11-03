Jones has been dealt a blow as captain Courtney Lawes has been ruled out of the fixture as he continues to progress through return-to-play protocols following a concussion. Lawes's Northampton Saints teammate Lewis Ludlam is also ruled out through injury.

England will be playing Argentina in Sunday’s only game this weekend. Eddie Jones’s team are back together for the first time since their summer campaign which saw the side beat Australia over three games.

Having recovered from a concussion, Owen Farrell is back with the team and Jonny May has made a quick recovery from a dislocated elbow. Havign spent a week in Jersey to prepare for their upcoming games, there is plenty of competition for places and the squad need to be at their best against Los Pumas.

While finishing fourth in the Rugby Championship, Argentina have impressed plenty in recent times and made their pedigree known with a win over New Zealand in Christchurch and another over Australia.

Michael Cheika’s team met up in Manchester last week for a training camp, many of his England-based players going to the city before playing for their club sides at the weekend. It will be a real arm wrestle at Twickenham Stadium with the potential for an upset very much on the cards.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Argentina on TV and online.

When is England v Argentina on TV?

England v Argentina will take place on Sunday 6th November 2022 at Twickenham.

What time is kick-off?

England v Argentina will kick-off at 2:15pm.

Is England v Argentina on TV?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream England v Argentina online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 1:30pm.

You can take advantage of its 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

England v Argentina team news

England: TBC

Argentina: TBC

