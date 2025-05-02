They lead the Premiership by 15 points with a points difference of 238 in their favour after 16 games. Their European displays haven't been quite so dominant, but they're still in it to win it.

Edinburgh are having no such luck on the domestic front having been unable to make a dent in the top half of the United Rugby Championship.

They will see this European contest as a piece of sweet respite after already rounding up the Lions and dispatching the Bulls on the way to the semi-finals so far in this tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Edinburgh v Bath on TV and online.

When is Edinburgh v Bath?

Edinburgh v Bath will take place on Saturday 3rd May 2025.

Edinburgh v Bath kick-off time

Edinburgh v Bath will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Edinburgh v Bath on?

Edinburgh v Bath will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 2.

Viewers can add Premier Sports to their Sky or Virgin Media TV packages, or watch via the Amazon Prime Video add-on.

The service costs £15.99 on a monthly basis on a rolling 30-day subscription. You can save money by signing up for an annual subscription at £10.99 per month, or pay for a full year up front at £120.

How to live stream Edinburgh v Bath online

You can also watch matches on a range of mobile devices on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

