England won in 2016 and last year, and are looking to lift the trophy for a third consecutive year.

The Six Nations is now in its 19th series, and if you want to be there this time around to see the action live, matches will be taking place at the following venues.

3rd February - Wales v Scotland, Cardiff, Principality Stadium

3rd February - France v Ireland, Île-de-France, Stade de France in Saint-Denis

4th February - Italy v England, Lazio, Stadio Olimpico in Roma

10th February - Ireland v Italy, Dublin, Aviva Stadium

10th February - England v Wales, Twickenham, Twickenham Stadium

11th February - Scotland v France, Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium

23rd February - France v Italy, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, Orange Vélodrome in Marseille

24th February, Ireland v Wales, Dublin, Aviva Stadium

24th February, Scotland v England, Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium

10th March - Ireland v Scotland, Dublin, Aviva Stadium

10th March - France v England, Île-de-France, Stade de France in Saint-Denis

11th March - Wales v Italy, Cardiff, Principality Stadium

17th March - Italy v Scotland, Lazio, Stadio Olimpico in Roma

17th March - England v Ireland, Twickenham, Twickenham Stadium