Marcus Smith challenged by Brian O’Driscoll ahead of European Rugby Champions Cup: “Convert the rest of us”

Marcus Smith must “start converting the rest of us” with the European Rugby Champions Cup a perfect time to do exactly that, says Irish rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll.

The iconic former Leinster star – who will feature during BT Sport’s coverage of the Champions Cup starting this weekend – believes Smith still needs to convince rugby enthusiasts beyond the English borders.

Harlequins’ hot prospect Smith burst onto the international scene to win his first cap in July 2021 and an impressive Autumn Internationals campaign has seen his stock rise in the eyes of England fans.

O’Driscoll likes what he sees from Smith, but has challenged the 22-year-old to wow neutrals with gutsy displays in gritty games during the European Rugby Champions Cup.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, O’Driscoll said: “I want to see more of what Marcus Smith can do on a European level, what he can do at Premiership level.

“We’ve seen a bit of it in internationals, but I guess what he’s trying to do is tick all the boxes in garnering respect from the public at large.

“He’s got a good bit of it in England but it’s about whether he can start converting the rest of us.

“I think he’s a very, very nice player, but I want to see more of whether he can control games in places like Castres – a perfect game that you wouldn’t associate would suit his game style.

“Is he able to find a way to put his team in the right places at the right times to get an away victory at one of the toughest places in France? That’s what you get in Europe, you get players having to find a way to get something done where it might be a break from their usual style or their usual form, but if they find another gear, that’s where you get respect from your contemporaries, but also the public at large.”

O’Driscoll is in no doubt over Smith’s clear ability, but he wants to see Smith mature into an influential figure who can dig his team out of dire situations.

He said: “Someone like Marcus Smith can still be that kind of flowing, fast footwork, lovely passer on the line, but the reality is in tough arm wrestle games when the conditions aren’t brilliant, and you’ll get lots of that in international and Six Nations, you’ll get that during December and January in Europe.

“Can you navigate your way through with your pack being on the back foot? Can you build a performance and put yourself in winning positions? Can you kick your goals when there’s gale-force winds?

“Or where players are trying to maim you or players are trying to hit you off the ball? We’ve seen that for years with Johnny Sexton, late shots, can you get up from that and go again and prove your worth?

“There are always tests, it never finishes. He’s still relatively new to the scene albeit with a few seasons under his belt, but now it’s the next iteration of him.

“Can he become a world class international player? This is a great opportunity for him to prove it at the next level of European rugby.”

