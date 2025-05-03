Bordeaux clinched top seed in Pool 1 by virtue of collecting four try bonus points in four matches, while Toulouse managed three. Both teams racked up more points than anyone else in the competition.

Toulouse toppled Sale Sharks before squeezing past Toulon, avoiding a shock by a narrow three-point margin of victory, to reach the semi-finals.

Bordeaux comfortably drifted beyond Ulster and Munster to set up a blockbuster clash between two French heavyweights.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bordeaux Begles v Toulouse on TV and online.

When is Bordeaux Begles v Toulouse?

Bordeaux Begles v Toulouse will take place on Sunday 4th May 2025.

Bordeaux Begles v Toulouse kick-off time

Bordeaux Begles v Toulouse will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Bordeaux Begles v Toulouse on?

Bordeaux Begles v Toulouse will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1.

Viewers can add Premier Sports to their Sky or Virgin Media TV packages, or watch via the Amazon Prime Video add-on.

The service costs £15.99 on a monthly basis on a rolling 30-day subscription. You can save money by signing up for an annual subscription at £10.99 per month, or pay for a full year up front at £120.

How to live stream Bordeaux Begles v Toulouse online

You can also watch matches on a range of mobile devices on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

