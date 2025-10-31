Test rugby is back on our screens this weekend with the start of the Autumn Internationals.

Next year's Six Nations are not far off and teams are beginning to look toward the World Cup in 2027, so the home nations will want to make the most of the chance to challenge themselves against the best in the world in the coming weeks.

England will be out for some revenge when they host Australia at Twickenham on Saturday after last year's dramatic defeat to the Wallabies.

While Wales are not in action this weekend, South Africa take on Japan at Wembley and Scotland begin the Autumn Internationals by hosting the USA at Murrayfield – with bigger challenges to come.

A bumper Saturday wraps up with Ireland taking on New Zealand in Chicago, where they claimed their first victory against the All Blacks nearly a decade ago.

There is more than usual on the line over the next month as teams bid to secure vital rankings points ahead of the World Cup 2027 draw in early December.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Autumn Internationals 2025 TV schedule.

How to watch Autumn Internationals 2025

The Autumn Internationals will be shown live on TNT Sports and discovery+ in 2025.

Select matches will be broadcast on BBC as well, while others will exclusively be shown on Premier Sports or RugbyPass TV.

Autumn Internationals 2025 TV schedule

All UK times.

Week 1

Saturday 1st November

Barbarians v All Blacks XV (1:15pm) Premier Sports 1

England v Australia (3:10pm) TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports 2 / discovery+

South Africa v Japan (4:10pm) Premier Sports 2

Scotland v USA (5:40pm) TNT Sports 2 / discovery+

Ireland v New Zealand (8:10pm) TNT Sports 2 / discovery+

Week 2

Saturday 8th November

Georgia v USA (12pm) RugbyPass TV

Ireland v Japan (12:40pm) TNT Sports 3 / discovery+

Samoa v Brazil (1pm) RugbyPass TV

England A v All Blacks XV (1:15pm) Premier Sports 1

Portugal v Uruguay (3pm) RugbyPass TV

Scotland v New Zealand (3:10pm) TNT Sports 3 / TNT Sports 1 / discovery+

Belgium v Namibia (3:30pm) RugbyPass TV

Spain v Ireland A (4pm) RugbyPass TV

Romania v Canada (5pm) RugbyPass TV

England v Fiji (5:40pm) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+

Italy v Australia (5:40pm) TNT Sports 3 / discovery+

France v South Africa (8:10pm) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+

Sunday 9th November

Wales v Argentina (3:10pm) TNT Sports 1 / BBC iPlayer / S4C / S4C Online / discovery+

Week 3

Saturday 15th November

Georgia v Canada (12pm) RugbyPass TV

Italy v South Africa (12:40pm) TNT Sports (TBC) / discovery+

Romania v USA (2pm) RugbyPass TV

Portugal v Hong Kong (3pm) RugbyPass TV

England v New Zealand (3:10pm) TNT Sports (TBC) / discovery+

Spain v England A (4pm) RugbyPass TV

Wales v Japan (5:40pm) TNT Sports (TBC) / BBC iPlayer / S4C / S4C Online / discovery+

Ireland v Australia (8:10pm) TNT Sports (TBC) / discovery+

France v Fiji (8:10pm) TNT Sports (TBC) / discovery+

Sunday 16th November

Scotland v Argentina (3:10pm) TNT Sports (TBC) / discovery+

Week 4

Saturday 22nd November

Georgia v Japan (12pm) RugbyPass TV

Spain v Fiji (3pm) RugbyPass TV

Romania v Uruguay (3pm) RugbyPass TV

Wales v New Zealand (3:10pm) TNT Sports (TBC) / BBC iPlayer / S4C / S4C Online / discovery+

Portugal v Canada (4pm) RugbyPass TV

Ireland v South Africa (5:40pm) TNT Sports (TBC) / discovery+

Italy v Chile (8:10pm) TNT Sports (TBC) / discovery+

France v Australia (8:10pm) TNT Sports (TBC) / discovery+

Sunday 23rd November

Scotland v Tonga (1:40pm) TNT Sports (TBC) / discovery+

England v Argentina (4:10pm) TNT Sports (TBC) / discovery+

Week 5

Saturday 29th November

Wales v South Africa (3:10pm) TNT Sports (TBC) / BBC iPlayer / S4C / S4C Online / discovery+

Autumn Internationals 2025 results

