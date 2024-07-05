Cardiff playmaker Ben Thomas has been given the Wales fly-half role and will make his first start, and wing Josh Hathaway will make his debut in Sydney. Elsewhere, Sydney-born Bath tighthead Archie Griffin is handed his first international start.

It’s Schmidt’s first Wallabies game after serving as the attack coach for New Zealand, and before that he revolutionised Ireland and laid the foundations for Andy Farrell’s success today.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Australia v Wales on TV and online.

When is Australia v Wales?

Australia v Wales will take place on Saturday 6th July 2024.

The game takes place at the Allianz Stadium, Sydney.

What time is Australia v Wales kick-off?

Australia v Wales will kick off at 10:45am (7:45pm local time).

What TV channel is Australia v Wales on?

Australia v Wales will be shown live on Sky Sports Action.

Sky boast the rights to a number of high-profile international rugby matches this summer after taking the reins from Amazon Prime Video.

You can add the Sky Sports Arena and Action channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Australia v Wales online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Australia v Wales prediction

Wales’ transition and Gatland’s experiment with youth continues, and most know this squad has some way to go before seriously challenging the top sides.

Schmidt is a shrewd and brilliant coach, and has the potential to totally revive a Wallabies side in desperate need of it. But with home advantage and a Welsh side still vulnerable, Schmidt should get his Australia tenure off to a strong start.

Prediction: Australia to win

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.