The Cherry and Whites are the favourites to defend their title, but St Helens, Warrington Wolves and a couple of surprise packages will hope to disrupt the top order in 2025.

Fans across the league will enter the new season with dangerous hope and lofty ambitions, but who will be smiling as it wears on through the year?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Super League 2025 TV schedule, channel details and live stream information.

Super League 2025 on TV

Live coverage of every Super League 2025 match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

All matches shown on Sky Sports+ will also be shown on Super League+. Individual games cost £6.99 (or £9.99 on the day of the game), a monthly pass costs £19.99 and half season pass costs £49.99.

BBC will also show 15 games throughout the course of the season, either on a terrestrial channel or iPlayer, including the knockout rounds.

Super League 2025 TV schedule

All UK times. Subject to change.

Round 1

Thursday 13th February

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action

Friday 14th February

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC (8:00pm) Sky Sports+

Hull KR v Castleford Tigers (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action

Saturday 15th February

Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity (3:00pm) Sky Sports+

St Helens v Salford Red Devils (5:30pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / Sky Sports+

Sunday 16th February

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves (3:00pm) Sky Sports+

Round 2

Thursday 20th February

Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR (8:00pm) Sky Sports

Friday 21st February

Hull FC v Wigan Warriors (8:00pm) Sky Sports

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons (8:00pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 22nd February

Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos (3:00pm) Sky Sports

Castleford Tigers v St Helens (8:00pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 23rd February

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants (2:30pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / Sky Sports

Round 3

Thursday 27th February

Hull KR v Salford (8:00pm) Sky Sports+

Friday 28th February

Huddersfield v Hull FC (8:00pm) Sky Sports+

Leigh v Catalans (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action

Saturday 1st March

Wakefield v St Helens (2:30pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / Sky Sports+

Wigan v Warrington (Vegas) (9:30pm) Sky Sports Action

Sunday 2nd March

Leeds v Castleford (3:00pm) Sky Sports+

Round 4

Thursday 6th March

Hull FC v Leigh (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action

Friday 7th March

St Helens v Hull KR (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action

Castleford v Salford (8:00pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 8th March

Catalans v Leeds (5:30pm) Sky Sports+

Sunday 9th March

Warrington v Wakefield (1:00pm) Sky Sports+

Wigan v Huddersfield (1:00pm) Sky Sports+

Round 5

Thursday 20th March

Salford v Huddersfield (8:00pm) Sky Sports+

Friday 21st March

St Helens v Warrington (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action

Wakefield v Hull FC (8:00pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 22nd March

Castleford v Catalans (3:00pm) Sky Sports+

Leeds v Wigan (5:30pm) Sky Sports Action

Sunday 23rd March

Hull KR v Leigh (3:00pm) Sky Sports+

Round 6

Thursday 27th March

Castleford v Hull FC (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action

Friday 28th March

Warrington v Leeds (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action

Leigh v Wakefield (8:00pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 29th March

Catalans v St Helens (5:30pm) Sky Sports+

Sunday 30th March

Huddersfield v Hull KR (3:00pm) Sky Sports+

Wigan v Salford (3:00pm) BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / Sky Sports+

Round 7

Thursday 10th April

Salford v Leeds (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action

Friday 11th April

Hull KR v Wigan (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action

St Helens v Wakefield (8:00pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 12th April

Warrington v Hull FC (5:30pm) Sky Sports+

Castleford v Leigh (8:00pm) Sky Sports+

Sunday 13th April

Huddersfield v Catalans (3:00pm) Sky Sports+

Round 8 - RIVALSRound

Thursday 17th April

Wakefield v Castleford (8:00pm) Sky Sports+

Friday 18th April

Hull FC v Hull KR (12:30pm) Sky Sports Action

Wigan v St Helens (3:00pm) Sky Sports Action

Leeds v Huddersfield (5:30pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 19th April

Leigh v Warrington (1:30pm) Sky Sports+

Catalans v Salford (6:00pm) Sky Sports+

Round 9

Thursday 24th April

Warrington v St Helens (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action

Friday 25th April

Salford v Leigh (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action

Leeds v Hull KR (8:00pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 26th April

Huddersfield v Castleford (3:00pm) Sky Sports+

Catalans v Wakefield (5:30pm) Sky Sports+

Sunday 27th April

Hull FC v Wigan (3:00pm) Sky Sports+

Round 10 - MAGIC WEEKEND

Saturday 3rd May

Leigh v Catalans (3:00pm) Sky Sports Action

Hull KR v Salford (5:15pm) Sky Sports Action

St Helens v Leeds (7:30pm) Sky Sports Action

Sunday 4th May

Huddersfield v Hull FC (1:00pm) Sky Sports Action

Wigan v Warrington (3:15pm) Sky Sports Action

Castleford v Wakefield (5:30pm) Sky Sports Action

Round 11

Thursday 15th May

St Helens v Catalans (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action

Friday 16th May

Wigan v Leigh (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action

Leeds v Hull FC (8:00pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 17th May

Hull KR v Huddersfield (TBD 3:00pm/5:30pm) Sky Sports+

Sunday 18th May

Wakefield v Warrington (3:00pm) Sky Sports+

Castleford v Salford (5:30pm) Sky Sports+

Round 12

Thursday 22nd May

Leigh v Hull FC (8:00pm) Sky Sports+

Friday 23rd May

Warrington v Hull KR (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action

Huddersfield v St Helens (8:00pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 24th May

Castleford v Leeds (2:30pm) Sky Sports+

Catalans v Wigan (5:30pm) Sky Sports Action

Sunday 25th May

Wakefield v Salford (3:00pm) Sky Sports+

Round 13

Thursday 29th May

Huddersfield v Leigh (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action

Friday 30th May

Hull KR v St Helens (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action

Salford v Wigan (8:00pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 31st May

Leeds v Wakefield (2:30pm) Sky Sports+

Catalans v Hull FC (5:30pm) Sky Sports+

Sunday 1st June

Warrington v Castleford (3:00pm) Sky Sports+

Round 14

Friday 13th June

Hull KR v Catalans (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action

Hull FC v Castleford (8:00pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 14th June

Huddersfield v Wigan (3:00pm) Sky Sports+

Leeds v Warrington (5:30pm) Sky Sports Action

Sunday 15th June

Wakefield v Leigh (2:30pm) Sky Sports+

Salford v St Helens (3:00pm) Sky Sports+

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.