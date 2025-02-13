Super League 2025 on TV: Schedule, BBC coverage and live stream
Check out the full Super League 2025 TV schedule including kick-off times, channel details and more.
The new Super League season returns this week as defending champions Wigan Warriors kick start the campaign with a home clash against Leigh Leopards.
Wigan swept aside Leigh 38-0 in last year's semi-finals on their route to the final where they dispatched Hull KR 9-2 in an attritional showdown at Old Trafford.
The Cherry and Whites are the favourites to defend their title, but St Helens, Warrington Wolves and a couple of surprise packages will hope to disrupt the top order in 2025.
Fans across the league will enter the new season with dangerous hope and lofty ambitions, but who will be smiling as it wears on through the year?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Super League 2025 TV schedule, channel details and live stream information.
Super League 2025 on TV
Live coverage of every Super League 2025 match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
All matches shown on Sky Sports+ will also be shown on Super League+. Individual games cost £6.99 (or £9.99 on the day of the game), a monthly pass costs £19.99 and half season pass costs £49.99.
BBC will also show 15 games throughout the course of the season, either on a terrestrial channel or iPlayer, including the knockout rounds.
Super League 2025 TV schedule
All UK times. Subject to change.
Round 1
Thursday 13th February
- Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action
Friday 14th February
- Catalans Dragons v Hull FC (8:00pm) Sky Sports+
- Hull KR v Castleford Tigers (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action
Saturday 15th February
- Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity (3:00pm) Sky Sports+
- St Helens v Salford Red Devils (5:30pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / Sky Sports+
Sunday 16th February
- Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves (3:00pm) Sky Sports+
Round 2
Thursday 20th February
- Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR (8:00pm) Sky Sports
Friday 21st February
- Hull FC v Wigan Warriors (8:00pm) Sky Sports
- Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons (8:00pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 22nd February
- Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos (3:00pm) Sky Sports
- Castleford Tigers v St Helens (8:00pm) Sky Sports
Sunday 23rd February
- Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants (2:30pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / Sky Sports
Round 3
Thursday 27th February
- Hull KR v Salford (8:00pm) Sky Sports+
Friday 28th February
- Huddersfield v Hull FC (8:00pm) Sky Sports+
- Leigh v Catalans (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action
Saturday 1st March
- Wakefield v St Helens (2:30pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / Sky Sports+
- Wigan v Warrington (Vegas) (9:30pm) Sky Sports Action
Sunday 2nd March
- Leeds v Castleford (3:00pm) Sky Sports+
Round 4
Thursday 6th March
- Hull FC v Leigh (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action
Friday 7th March
- St Helens v Hull KR (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action
- Castleford v Salford (8:00pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 8th March
- Catalans v Leeds (5:30pm) Sky Sports+
Sunday 9th March
- Warrington v Wakefield (1:00pm) Sky Sports+
- Wigan v Huddersfield (1:00pm) Sky Sports+
Round 5
Thursday 20th March
- Salford v Huddersfield (8:00pm) Sky Sports+
Friday 21st March
- St Helens v Warrington (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action
- Wakefield v Hull FC (8:00pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 22nd March
- Castleford v Catalans (3:00pm) Sky Sports+
- Leeds v Wigan (5:30pm) Sky Sports Action
Sunday 23rd March
- Hull KR v Leigh (3:00pm) Sky Sports+
Round 6
Thursday 27th March
- Castleford v Hull FC (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action
Friday 28th March
- Warrington v Leeds (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action
- Leigh v Wakefield (8:00pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 29th March
- Catalans v St Helens (5:30pm) Sky Sports+
Sunday 30th March
- Huddersfield v Hull KR (3:00pm) Sky Sports+
- Wigan v Salford (3:00pm) BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / Sky Sports+
Round 7
Thursday 10th April
- Salford v Leeds (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action
Friday 11th April
- Hull KR v Wigan (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action
- St Helens v Wakefield (8:00pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 12th April
- Warrington v Hull FC (5:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Castleford v Leigh (8:00pm) Sky Sports+
Sunday 13th April
- Huddersfield v Catalans (3:00pm) Sky Sports+
Round 8 - RIVALSRound
Thursday 17th April
- Wakefield v Castleford (8:00pm) Sky Sports+
Friday 18th April
- Hull FC v Hull KR (12:30pm) Sky Sports Action
- Wigan v St Helens (3:00pm) Sky Sports Action
- Leeds v Huddersfield (5:30pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 19th April
- Leigh v Warrington (1:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Catalans v Salford (6:00pm) Sky Sports+
Round 9
Thursday 24th April
- Warrington v St Helens (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action
Friday 25th April
- Salford v Leigh (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action
- Leeds v Hull KR (8:00pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 26th April
- Huddersfield v Castleford (3:00pm) Sky Sports+
- Catalans v Wakefield (5:30pm) Sky Sports+
Sunday 27th April
- Hull FC v Wigan (3:00pm) Sky Sports+
Round 10 - MAGIC WEEKEND
Saturday 3rd May
- Leigh v Catalans (3:00pm) Sky Sports Action
- Hull KR v Salford (5:15pm) Sky Sports Action
- St Helens v Leeds (7:30pm) Sky Sports Action
Sunday 4th May
- Huddersfield v Hull FC (1:00pm) Sky Sports Action
- Wigan v Warrington (3:15pm) Sky Sports Action
- Castleford v Wakefield (5:30pm) Sky Sports Action
Round 11
Thursday 15th May
- St Helens v Catalans (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action
Friday 16th May
- Wigan v Leigh (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action
- Leeds v Hull FC (8:00pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 17th May
- Hull KR v Huddersfield (TBD 3:00pm/5:30pm) Sky Sports+
Sunday 18th May
- Wakefield v Warrington (3:00pm) Sky Sports+
- Castleford v Salford (5:30pm) Sky Sports+
Round 12
Thursday 22nd May
- Leigh v Hull FC (8:00pm) Sky Sports+
Friday 23rd May
- Warrington v Hull KR (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action
- Huddersfield v St Helens (8:00pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 24th May
- Castleford v Leeds (2:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Catalans v Wigan (5:30pm) Sky Sports Action
Sunday 25th May
- Wakefield v Salford (3:00pm) Sky Sports+
Round 13
Thursday 29th May
- Huddersfield v Leigh (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action
Friday 30th May
- Hull KR v St Helens (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action
- Salford v Wigan (8:00pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 31st May
- Leeds v Wakefield (2:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Catalans v Hull FC (5:30pm) Sky Sports+
Sunday 1st June
- Warrington v Castleford (3:00pm) Sky Sports+
Round 14
Friday 13th June
- Hull KR v Catalans (8:00pm) Sky Sports Action
- Hull FC v Castleford (8:00pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 14th June
- Huddersfield v Wigan (3:00pm) Sky Sports+
- Leeds v Warrington (5:30pm) Sky Sports Action
Sunday 15th June
- Wakefield v Leigh (2:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Salford v St Helens (3:00pm) Sky Sports+
