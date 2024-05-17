What channel is Hull KR v Wigan Warriors Challenge Cup semi-final on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Hull KR v Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup semi-finals, including TV channel and kick-off time.
Hull KR face Wigan Warriors in a battle to reach their second successive Challenge Cup final at the Eco-Power Stadium this weekend.
The Robins have lifted the prestigious silverware once in their history – in 1980 – and fell one point short of their second title in a narrow 17-16 defeat to Leigh in 2023.
Wigan Warriors enter the contest as favourites to reach their 34th final in this competition, an unprecedented feat.
The Warriors are the most successful team in the history of the Challenge Cup with 20 titles to their name, their most recent in 2022.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hull KR v Wigan Warriors on TV and online.
When is Hull KR v Wigan Warriors?
Hull KR v Wigan Warriors will take place on Saturday 18th May 2024.
Hull KR v Wigan Warriors kick-off time
Hull KR v Wigan Warriors will kick off at 1:45pm.
What TV channel is Hull KR v Wigan Warriors on?
Hull KR v Wigan Warriors will be broadcast live on BBC Two.
How to live stream Hull KR v Wigan Warriors online
You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets and laptops.
