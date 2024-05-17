Wigan Warriors enter the contest as favourites to reach their 34th final in this competition, an unprecedented feat.

The Warriors are the most successful team in the history of the Challenge Cup with 20 titles to their name, their most recent in 2022.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hull KR v Wigan Warriors on TV and online.

When is Hull KR v Wigan Warriors?

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors will take place on Saturday 18th May 2024.

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors kick-off time

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors will kick off at 1:45pm.

What TV channel is Hull KR v Wigan Warriors on?

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors will be broadcast live on BBC Two.

How to live stream Hull KR v Wigan Warriors online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets and laptops.

