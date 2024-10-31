The teams will now move on to Headingley in Leeds, where they will do it all over again – and England will hope for a rinse and repeat result on home soil.

England's mini-series against Samoa has been billed as a revenge tour following the visitors' shock one-point victory over the hosts in the Rugby League World Cup semi-finals in 2022.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Samoa on TV and online.

When is England v Samoa second test?

England v Samoa will take place on Saturday 2nd November 2024.

England v Samoa kick-off time

England v Samoa will kick off at 2:30pm.

How to watch England v Samoa on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Fans can access iPlayer via a range of devices from smartphones and tablets to computers and smart TVs.

