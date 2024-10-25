The result stunned fans after England had blown away Samoa with 10 tries in a 60-6 victory during their opening clash.

Boss Shaun Wane will be determined to make amends for the shock result when Samoa visit The Brick Community Stadium in Wigan for the first of two test matches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Samoa on TV and online.

When is England v Samoa first test?

England v Samoa will take place on Sunday 27th October 2024.

England v Samoa kick-off time

England v Samoa will kick off at 2:30pm.

How to watch England v Samoa on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Fans can access iPlayer via a range of devices from smartphones and tablets to computers and smart TVs.

