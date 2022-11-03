The host nation won all three of their group games. Their most recent victory came against debutants Greece in a 94-4 demolition.

England march into the Rugby League World Cup knockout rounds with a clash against Papua New Guinea.

Shaun Wane's team arguably recorded their best result with a 60-6 win against group runners-up Samoa in their opener.

Papua New Guinea finished second in Group D with victories over Cook Islands and Wales under their belt.

When is England v Papua New Guinea?

England v Papua New Guinea will take place on Saturday 5th November 2022.

The game takes place at DW Stadium in Wigan.

What time is kick-off?

England v Papua New Guinea will kick off at 2:30pm.

The quarter-finals will be played this weekend with four matches on the slate.

What TV channel is England v Papua New Guinea on?

You can watch the game live on BBC One in a big victory for fans of live sport on free-to-air TV. Coverage starts at 2pm, with plenty of build-up to the big showdown.

How to live stream England v Papua New Guinea online

You can also live stream the game via BBC iPlayer on a variety of devices, including most smartphones and tablets free of charge, meaning you never have to miss a moment on the move.

England v Papua New Guinea odds

England Rugby League World Cup fixtures

Group stage

Saturday 15th October

England v Samoa (2:30pm)

Saturday 22nd October

England v France (5pm)

Saturday 29th October

England v Greece (2:30pm)

Quarter-finals

Saturday 5th November

England v Papua New Guinea (2:30pm)

