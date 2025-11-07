Pride will be on the line for England on Saturday as they look to avoid a Rugby League Ashes whitewash at the hands of Australia.

Ad

The hosts' hopes of handing the Kangaroos a first Ashes defeat since the 1970s ended at the Hill Dickinson Stadium last weekend as the tourists won 14-4 to move into an unassailable 2-0 lead and clinch the series.

England coach Shaun Wane has labelled Australia's dominance "a reality check" and will want to see his side show what they are really made of at Headingley.

While the feeling is that Wane may shuffle his pack for the final match of the series, the tourists have only made one change – bringing captain Isaah Yeo back into the XIII – in a sign that they don't intend to take their foot off the gas.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Australia on TV and online.

When is England v Australia 3rd match?

England v Australia will take place on Saturday 8th November 2025.

England v Australia 3rd match kick-off time

England v Australia will kick off at 2:30pm UK time at Headingley, Leeds.

What TV channel is England v Australia 3rd match on?

England v Australia will be broadcast live on BBC One from 2pm.

How to live stream England v Australia 2nd match online

You can also watch the match on a range of mobile devices via BBC iPlayer.

Fans can stream the match on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.