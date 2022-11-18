The Rugby League World Cup has finally gone ahead, a year behind schedule due to COVID restrictions, and the contenders have been whittled down to a final pair.

One World Cup may be starting this weekend, but another will draw to a close with a box-office final between Australia and Samoa.

Reigning champions Australia have dominated this tournament throughout history with 11 triumphs in 15 editions. They are the overwhelming favourites to go all the way here.

Samoa are shock finalists. They were demolished 60-6 by England in the opening match, but exacted revenge over the host nation in the semi-finals by clawing their way to a tight 27-26 victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Australia v Samoa on TV and online.

When is Australia v Samoa in the final?

Australia v Samoa will take place on Saturday 19th November 2022.

The game takes place at Old Trafford, Manchester – home of Manchester United.

What time is kick-off?

Australia v Samoa will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Australia v Samoa final on?

You can watch the game live on BBC One in a big victory for fans of live sport on free-to-air TV. Coverage starts at 3:30pm with plenty of build-up to the big showdown.

How to live stream Australia v Samoa final online

You can also live stream the game via BBC iPlayer on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets free of charge, meaning you never have to miss a moment on the move.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Australia v Samoa odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Australia (1/12) Samoa (6/1)*

For all the latest sports odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.