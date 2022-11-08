Reigning champions Australia have won the tournament 11 times in 15 editions of the tournament. New Zealand are the only other non-defunct winners of the tournament with one title to their name.

Australia face New Zealand as they aim to continue their all-conquering surge towards another Rugby League World Cup title.

Australia have waltzed through the 2022 competition with ease so far. They racked up a +178 points difference in their three group stage victories.

They halted Lebanon 48-4 in the quarter-finals to set up a prestigious clash with their Oceanic rivals.

New Zealand have enjoyed an equally comfortable tournament so far as they advanced from Group C with a +122 points difference. They faced a stern test from Fiji in the quarters but held firm to qualify for the final four.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Australia v New Zealand on TV and online.

When is Australia v New Zealand in the semi-finals?

Australia v New Zealand will take place on Friday 11th November 2022.

The game takes place at Elland Road in Leeds.

What time is kick-off?

Australia v New Zealand will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Australia v New Zealand semi-final on?

You can watch the game live on BBC Two in a big victory for fans of live sport on free-to-air TV. Coverage starts at 7pm with plenty of build-up to the big showdown.

How to live stream Australia v New Zealand semi-final online

You can also live stream the game via BBC iPlayer on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets free of charge, meaning you never have to miss a moment on the move.

