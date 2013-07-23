Kate and Wills' little one isn't the only royal to be born on the 22 July. Prince Felix of Denmark - who is eighth in line to the Danish throne - was born on the same day in 2002, as was Joan of England and Queen of Scotland all the way back in 1210 and Philip I of Castile (also known as Philip the Handsome) in 1478.

The third-in-line-to-the-throne also shares his birthday with a number of celebrities. Justin Beiber's-ex Selena Gomez turned 21 yesterday, having been born on 22 July in 1992. Welsh actor Rhys Ifans was born on the same day in 1968, Doctor Who companion Bonnie Langford entered the world on 22 July in 1964 as did Terence Stamp in 1939 and 81-year-old fashion designer Oscar de la Renta in 1932.

Famous American painter Edward Hopper also shared the prince's birthday, being born in 1882, as did Emma Lazarus (1848), the poet whose words are inscribed on the Statue of Liberty.

When it comes to events which have taken place on the 22 July, the list is an extensive one...

- Sideburn-sporting Bradley Wiggins won the Tour de France on Sunday July 22 last year, while the London 2012 Olympic torch was traveling between Rebridge and Bexley in the relay.

- 2011 saw the Utoya massacre, when Anders Behring Breivik opened fire at the youth camp in Denmark.

- Jean Charles de Menezes was killed by police as the hunt continued for the London 2005 bombers.

- There was a solar eclipse on 22 July in 2009. Lasting up to 6 minutes 39 seconds, it was the longest during the 21st century and won’t be surpassed in 2132.

- OJ Simpson pleaded not guilty to the murder of his ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ronald Colman in 1994

- In 1983, Dick Smith made the first solo helicopter flight around the world.

- Respect and Say A Little Prayer singer Aretha Franklin was arrested for disturbing the peace after creating a disturbance in a car part in Detroit in 1969.

- In 1963 The Beatles released Introducing the Beatles, their first album in the US. The album, which sold millions of copies, contained singled like Please Please Me and Twist and Shout.

- 1933 saw Wiley Post become the first pilot to fly solo around the world.

AND, last but not least, the 22 July is Rat catcher’s Day. A celebration of the myth of the Pied Piper of Hamelin, which is also celebrated on 26 June.

From current affairs to a affairs of a more musical nature...

Avicii’s Wake Me Up was number one when the royal baby entered the world, but previous number ones on this date include: Temptation by the Everly Brothers (1961), A Hard Day’s Night by the Beatles (1964), All You Need is Love by the Beatles (1967), The Rolling Stone’s Honky Tonk Women (1969), In The Summertime by Mungo Jerry (1970), Puppy Love by Donny Osmond (1972), Don’t Go Breaking My Heart by Elton John and Kiki Dee (1976), You’re the One That I Want by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John (1978), Irene Cara’s Fame (1982), Papa Don’t Preach by Madonna (1986), Byran Adam’s (Everything I Do) I Do it For You (1991), Love is All Around by Wet, Wet, Wet (1994), The Spice Girls’ Wannabe (1996), Ricky Martin’s Livin’ La Vida Loca (1999), Life is a Rollercoaster by Ronan Keating (2000), Beyonce’s Crazy In Love (2003), Jame’s Blunt’s Your Beautiful (2005) and Rihanna’s Umbrella (2007).

Now that’s the making of one great first birthday party playlist!