Team GB missed out in the men's road race

High hopes were dashed during the men's road race when GB cyclists Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Adam Yeates missed out on medals. Thomas crashed on the final descent, resaddling to finish one place ahead of Froome, who failed to stay with the leaders. Belgian Greg van Avermaet bagged gold, sprinting first across the line after passing Poland's Rafal Majka in the last few seconds.

No medals yet for Team GB

Day one ended with Team GB yet to take home any medals. We were close though, with swimmer Hannah Miley narrowly missed claiming Britain's first medal of the Games when she finished fourth in the women's 400m individual medley.

But British swimmer Adam Peaty broke his own world record

British swimmer Adam Peaty broke his own world record and made it to the 100m breaststroke final, which will take place on Monday. The 21-year-old swimmer clocked 57.55 seconds to break his own world record of 57.98, then swam 57.62 to win his semi-final, qualifying for the final in the second-fastest time ever.

Vietnam won their first ever gold

Hoang Xuan Vinh beat favourite Felipe Almeida Wu on the final shot of the men's 10-metre air pistol competition, securing Vietnam's first gold medal.

Rugby 7s made its Olympic debut

And Team GB performed well. Great Britain's women beat Brazil 29-3 and Japan 40-0 in the group stages yesterday.

French gymnast Samir Ait Said suffered a broken leg

The first day of the Games didn't pass without a few painful moments. One was during the men's gymnastics qualification event when France's Samir Ait Said suffered a horrific leg break after landing badly while performing in the vault. He was quickly helped by medics and is currently in hospital.

Tennis champion Venus Williams was eliminated in the first round

Another shock came during the women's tennis singles when Venus Williams, who ranks sixth in the world, lost in three sets to Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium. The five-time Wimbledon champion will have another chance to win Olympic gold, however. She competes alongside her sister, Serena Williams, in the doubles tournament, which begins today.