The Derek creator and star was in the crowd for Murray's game last night against Roberto Bautista Agut. The defending champ's win sees him safely into the fourth round.

Gervais could be seen joining in the cheers for Murray as he wrapped up three sets at 6-3, 6-2, 6-3. Later he opted to peddle alongside the tennis star, who can be seen laughing along with Gervais.

Advertisement

Gervais isn't the first familiar face we've spotted in the Wimbledon crowd. Check out our tournament celeb watch right here.