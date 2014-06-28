Ricky Gervais joins Andy Murray for a spot of Wimbledon training
The comedian hops on an exercise bike with this year's reigning champ
Nobody panic, Andy Murray has got this year's Wimbledon under control - he's training with comedian Ricky Gervais.
Well, they at least hopped on exercise bikes next to each other for a bit of a laugh. It's bound to improve his game, right?
The Derek creator and star was in the crowd for Murray's game last night against Roberto Bautista Agut. The defending champ's win sees him safely into the fourth round.
Gervais could be seen joining in the cheers for Murray as he wrapped up three sets at 6-3, 6-2, 6-3. Later he opted to peddle alongside the tennis star, who can be seen laughing along with Gervais.
