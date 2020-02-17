Flair will take on Ripley at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, when WrestleMania 36 airs on Sunday 5th April 2020.

Flair announced her intentions by ambushing Ripley after the latter had successfully defended her NXT title against Bianca Belair at Takeover: Portland. Ripley had only just received her belt when Flair performed the Natural Selection move on her, and also slammed Belair into the steel steps.

Flair - known by her wrestling name The Queen - beat 29 other competitors to win the Royal Rumble Match on 26th January, and previously held the title of NXT Women's Champion for 258 days after defeating Natalya Neidhart in 2015. Since leaving NXT Flair has earned the accolade of the most decorated female superstar in WWE history after becoming a ten-time Women's Champion.

Australian Ripley is better known by her stage name The Nightmare and reached the final four in the 2018 Mae Young Classic before becoming the first-ever NXT UK Women’s Champion. She captained Team NXT to victory in the Survivor Series Women’s Elimination Match, and of course, won the NXT Women's Championship in 2019 by defeating The Submission Magician Shayna Baszler.

This won't be the first time the two wrestling legends have fought each other - both were involved in a Triple Threat with Sasha Banks in the Survivor Series last November.

Wrestlemania 36 is available to stream live on WWE Network on 10:30 pm UK time on Sunday 5th April