Prince Harry just called out the Obamas on Twitter
"You can dish it out, but can you take it?" Harry tweeted the President and First Lady as they sparred over the Invictus Games
There was some royally good tweeting going on this afternoon when Prince Harry got all tough guy with Barack and Michelle Obama over the Invictus Games, the paralympic-style competition for wounded forces personnel which this year is being hosted in May by the US.
The President and First Lady posted a video in which they said "Hey Prince Harry, remember when you told us to 'bring it' at the Invictus Games? Be careful what you wish for..."
Hey, @KensingtonRoyal! Are you ready for @InvictusOrlando? Game on. pic.twitter.com/S34KrEv5Is
— The First Lady (@FLOTUS) April 29, 2016
And in a very rare example of any personal tweeting from the royal family, Harry replied to the Obamas from the official Kensington Palace account with some fierce words...
Wow @FLOTUS and @POTUS, some @weareinvictus fighting talk there! You can dish it out, but can you take it? - H.
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 29, 2016
You heard him!