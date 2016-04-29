There was some royally good tweeting going on this afternoon when Prince Harry got all tough guy with Barack and Michelle Obama over the Invictus Games, the paralympic-style competition for wounded forces personnel which this year is being hosted in May by the US.

The President and First Lady posted a video in which they said "Hey Prince Harry, remember when you told us to 'bring it' at the Invictus Games? Be careful what you wish for..."