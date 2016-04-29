There was some royally good tweeting going on this afternoon when Prince Harry got all tough guy with Barack and Michelle Obama over the Invictus Games, the paralympic-style competition for wounded forces personnel which this year is being hosted in May by the US.

The President and First Lady posted a video in which they said "Hey Prince Harry, remember when you told us to 'bring it' at the Invictus Games? Be careful what you wish for..."

Hey, @KensingtonRoyal! Are you ready for @InvictusOrlando? Game on. pic.twitter.com/S34KrEv5Is

— The First Lady (@FLOTUS) April 29, 2016

And in a very rare example of any personal tweeting from the royal family, Harry replied to the Obamas from the official Kensington Palace account with some fierce words...

Wow @FLOTUS and @POTUS, some @weareinvictus fighting talk there! You can dish it out, but can you take it? - H.

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 29, 2016

You heard him!

