How to watch PGA Championship 2021 golf – TV channel, live stream, schedule

The PGA Championship has arrived with a strong field of contenders gearing up to do battle in one of golf’s most prestigious tournaments.

A grand total of 156 stars will take to the course this week in a bid to secure the crown, with a small cluster of individuals forming the top pack of candidates to win the major.

Rory McIlroy won the PGA Championship at this same venue at Kiawah Island in 2012 and will be determined for history to repeat itself, especially considering his relatively poor record at major tournaments since his last triumph in 2014.

Collin Morikawa burst out of the pack to record a stunning victory in this tournament last year without fans. The 24-year-old sat way out of the limelight going into the 2020 PGA Championship and remained in the shadows for the first two days before a breakout final two rounds saw him claim a shock victory.

The usual suspects Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and the enigmatic Bryson De Chambeau are all expected to go well this week, but who will come out on top?

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the PGA Championship 2021 including how to watch on TV and live stream across Sky Sports, plus all the times.

When is the PGA Championship 2021?

The PGA Championship takes place between Thursday 20th May 2021 and Sunday 23rd May 2021.

The tournament went ahead later in the year during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has returned to its usual slot in the calendar.

How to watch and live stream the PGA Championship 2021

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the Sky Go app.

You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

PGA Championship 2021 TV schedule and times

Thursday 20th May

Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 1pm

Friday 21st May

Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 1pm

Saturday 22nd May

Sky Sports Golf from 1pm / Main Event from 8pm

Sunday 23rd May

Sky Sports Golf from 1pm / Main Event from 9pm

Where is the PGA Championship 2021 course?

The event will take place at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort at Kiawah Island, South Carolina on the Ocean Course.

Last year’s event went ahead without fans lining the fairways but 10,000 spectators will be permitted each day for this event in the US.

Who won the PGA Championship in 2020?

The 2020 PGA Championship was won by Collin Morikawa on his debut in the competition.

It was only the 24-year-old’s second appearance in majors having finished T35 at the US Open in 2019.

Morikawa finished with a -13 score after the four rounds. He started with a pair of solid 69 scores on the par 70 course, but stepped up after the cut with a 65 and 64 to clinch the title.

Dustin Johnson had led for most of the final day but remained on -10 for nine straight hole as Morikawa clawed his way into contention. An eagle on the 16th nudged the American ahead of Johnson and Paul Casey to clinch the silverware against all the odds.

