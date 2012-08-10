“I train for six hours a day,” he says. “It’s tough, but then we hit the water at 40 miles an hour when we dive, so it’s important to be very fit. You have to be tight when you come out of a dive or you’ll hurt yourself. We also do a lot of trampolining as well as technical work.”

He says that the key to winning in London will be confidence. “If you have a negative thought in your head when you leave the diving board, the dive will be negative,” he says. “Being mentally strong is extremely important. One of the dives we do you could kill yourself on, so you have to be mentally tough. Luckily, Tom and I are.”

