People on EE mobile are getting free BT Sports for 6 months
Football fever is far from over
Missing the Euros already? Well, if you're an EE customer, we've got good news.
All of the mobile network's monthly subscribers are being offered six months’ free access to BT Sport. If that's you, it means you can watch Premier League and European club football, as well as other sports such as club rugby and Moto GP, on your tablet or smartphone.
After the six-month period is up, customers will be able to opt to pay £5 a month to keep their access.
"When I watch sport, I love to watch it on a big screen. You want to be looking at it on a large screen. This is for when you don’t happen to be at home," said EE chief executive Marc Allera, explaining why the deal covers mobile devices only and won't allow EE customers to cast the pictures to their TV sets.
BT acquired EE in January for £12.5bn.
