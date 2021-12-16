PDC World Darts Championship on TV today: Schedule, fixtures, how to watch

The PDC World Darts Championship is the sporting highlight of every New Year period.

Whether it’s on after a post-work Christmas party haze or during the week between the big day and New Year when nobody has a clue when to put the bins out, the darts is a constant source of nourishment.

Gerwyn Price is the man to beat, but the usual cast of all-star contenders will return in a bid to dethrone him. Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright and more will take to the stage at Alexandra Palace for the darts event of the year.

Sky Sports is showing live PDC World Darts Championship coverage throughout the month and we can’t wait to soak up every moment on TV.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the PDC World Darts Championship including TV schedule, channel information, dates and times.

How to watch PDC World Darts Championship on TV

You can watch the drama unfold live on Sky Sports Arena or online via the Sky Go app.

You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Arena for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

PDC Darts World Championship schedule

The action will take place live on Sky Sports Arena from 12:30pm and 7pm on every day of the tournament apart from Wednesday 15th December, Monday 20th December and the final two days.

Wednesday 15th December

Evening Session (7pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Ritchie Edhouse v Lihao Wen (R1)

Ricky Evans v Nitin Kumar (R1)

Adrian Lewis v Matt Campbell (R1)

Gerwyn Price v Edhouse/Wen (R2)

Thursday 16th December

Afternoon Session (12:30pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Steve Lennon v Madars Razma (R1)

Scott Mitchell v Chris Landman (R1)

Chas Barstow v John Norman Jnr (R1)

Daryl Gurney v Evans/Kumar (R2)

Evening Session (7pm on Sky Sports Arena)

William O’Connor v Danny Lauby (R1)

Ryan Meikle v Fabian Schmutzler (R1)

Ron Meulenkamp v Lisa Ashton (R1)

Gary Anderson v Lewis/Campbell (R2)

Friday 17th December

Afternoon Session (12:30pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Ryan Joyce v Roman Benecky (R1)

Keane Barry v Royden Lam (R1)

Jermaine Wattimena v Boris Koltsov (R1)

Krzysztof Ratajski v Lennon/Razma (R2)

Evening Session (7pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Joe Murnan v Paul Lim (R1)

William Borland v Bradley Brooks (R1)

Ross Smith v Jeff Smith (R1)

Peter Wright v Meikle/Schmutzler (R2)

Saturday 18th December

Afternoon Session (12:30pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Jamie Hughes v Raymond Smith (R1)

Callan Rydz v Yuki Yamada (R1)

Darius Labanauskas v Mike De Decker (R1)

Ian White v Mitchell/Landman (R2)

Evening Session (7pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Adam Hunt v Boris Krcmar (R1)

Ted Evetts v Jim Williams (R1)

Rowby-John Rodriguez v Nick Kenny (R1)

Michael van Gerwen v Barstow/Norman Jnr (R2)

Sunday 19th December

Afternoon Session (12:30pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Maik Kuivenhoven v Ky Smith (R1)

Jason Heaver v Gordon Mathers (R1)

Alan Soutar v Diogo Portela (R1)

Stephen Bunting v Ross Smith/J Smith (R2)

Evening Session (7pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Martijn Kleermaker v John Michael (R1)

Florian Hempel v Martin Schindler (R1)

Steve Beaton v Fallon Sherrock (R1)

Jonny Clayton v Barry/Lam (R2)

Monday 20th December

Evening Session (7pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Luke Woodhouse v James Wilson (R1)

Rusty-Jake Rodriguez v Ben Robb (R1)

Raymond van Barneveld v Lourence Ilagan (R1)

James Wade v Kuivenhoven/K Smith (R2)

Tuesday 21st December

Afternoon Session (12:30pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Lewy Williams v Toyokazu Shibata (R1)

Jason Lowe v Daniel Larsson (R1)

Mervyn King v Joyce/Benecky (R2)

Dave Chisnall v Labanauskas/De Decker (R2)

Evening Session (7pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Vincent van der Voort v Hunt/Krcmar (R2)

Michael Smith v Meulenkamp/Ashton (R2)

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Hempel/Schindler (R2)

Devon Petersen v Hughes/Raymond Smith (R2)

Wednesday 22nd December

Afternoon Session (12:30 on Sky Sports Arena)

Ryan Searle v Borland/Brooks (R2)

Glen Durrant v O’Connor/Lauby (R2)

Luke Humphries v Rowby-John Rodriguez/Kenny (R2)

Joe Cullen v Evetts/J Williams (R2)

Evening Session (7pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Nathan Aspinall v Murnan/Lim (R2)

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Wattimena/Koltsov (R2)

Kim Huybrechts v Beaton/Sherrock (R2)

Simon Whitlock v Kleermaker/Michael (R2)

Thursday 23rd December

Afternoon Session (12:30pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Damon Heta v Woodhouse/Wilson (R2)

Brendan Dolan v Rydz/Yamada (R2)

Mensur Suljovic v Soutar/Portela (R2)

Jose de Sousa v Lowe/Larsson (R2)

Evening Session (7pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Danny Noppert v Heaver/Mathers (R2)

Gabriel Clemens v L Williams/Shibata (R2)

Rob Cross v Van Barneveld/Ilagan (R2)

Chris Dobey v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez/Robb (R2)

Third Round: 27-29th December

TBC

Fourth Round: 29-30th December

TBC

Quarter-finals: 1st January 2022

TBC

Semi-finals: 2nd January 2022

TBC

Final: 3rd January 2022

TBC

