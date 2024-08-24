Paralympics 2024 presenters on Channel 4: Meet the pundits and commentators
Meet the presenters, experts and commentators set to guide you through the action at the Paralympic Games in 2024.
Channel 4 is going big with its Paralympic Games 2024 coverage – bigger than ever before.
The free-to-air broadcaster will offer wall-to-wall coverage on its main terrestrial platform, plus up to 18 concurrent live feeds available to watch on its official YouTube channel.
Of course, that level of coverage deserves an all-star cast of presenters, experts, former Paralympic superstars and commentators. And Channel 4 has delivered exactly that.
Fresh from the Olympic Games, Clare Balding will front coverage of the Games on Channel 4.
She will be accompanied by actress and Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis, who will present live for the first time throughout the Games, and Paralympic swimming hero Ellie Simmonds is among a long list of famous faces and respected presenters.
More like this
RadioTimes.com brings you the cast of Paralympics 2024 presenters and commentators working on Channel 4.
Channel 4 Paralympics presenters
Breakfast
- Billy Monger
- Vick Hope
Daytime Live
- JJ Chalmers
Afternoon Live
- Clare Balding
- Rose Ayling-Ellis
Evening Live
- Clare Balding
- Ade Adepitan
- Ellie Simmonds
Highlights
- Josh Pugh
- Gaz Choudhry
Other presenters and reporters
- Ed Jackson
- Lee McKenzie
- Fats Timbo
- Jodie Ounsley
- Ellie Robinson
- Lenny Rush
- Milly Pickles
- Jordan Jarrett-Bryan
- George Robinson
Expert pundits and analysts
- Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson
- Dame Sarah Storey
- Libby Clegg
- Steve Brown
- Danny Crates
- Louise Hunt
- Jayant Mistry
More4 presenters
- Arthur Williams
- Kate Ager
- Rachael Latham
The Last Leg hosts
- Adam Hills
- Alex Brooker
- Josh Widdicombe
Channel 4 Paralympics commentators
Athletics
- Sophia Warner
- Nathan Stephens
- Kath Merry
- Ron McIntosh
- Rob Walker
Cycling
- Jon Gildea
- Joanna Rowsell
- Simon Brotherton
Equestrian
- Lee McKenzie
- Steven Wilde
Swimming
- Liz Johnson
- Paul Noble
- Marc Woods
Wheelchair basketball
- Claire Griffiths
- Dan Strange
Wheelchair rugby
- Steve Brown
- Jim Roberts
- Claire Thomas
Wheelchair tennis
- Louise Hunt
- Jayant Mistry
- Kat Downes
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.