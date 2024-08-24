Channel 4 is going big with its Paralympic Games 2024 coverage – bigger than ever before.

The free-to-air broadcaster will offer wall-to-wall coverage on its main terrestrial platform, plus up to 18 concurrent live feeds available to watch on its official YouTube channel.

Of course, that level of coverage deserves an all-star cast of presenters, experts, former Paralympic superstars and commentators. And Channel 4 has delivered exactly that.

Fresh from the Olympic Games, Clare Balding will front coverage of the Games on Channel 4.

She will be accompanied by actress and Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis, who will present live for the first time throughout the Games, and Paralympic swimming hero Ellie Simmonds is among a long list of famous faces and respected presenters.

RadioTimes.com brings you the cast of Paralympics 2024 presenters and commentators working on Channel 4.

Channel 4 Paralympics presenters

Rose Ayling-Ellis stood in front of the Arc de Triomphe
Rose Ayling-Ellis. Channel 4 / Todd Anthony

Breakfast

  • Billy Monger
  • Vick Hope

Daytime Live

  • JJ Chalmers

Afternoon Live

  • Clare Balding
  • Rose Ayling-Ellis

Evening Live

  • Clare Balding
  • Ade Adepitan
  • Ellie Simmonds

Highlights

  • Josh Pugh
  • Gaz Choudhry

Other presenters and reporters

  • Ed Jackson
  • Lee McKenzie
  • Fats Timbo
  • Jodie Ounsley
  • Ellie Robinson
  • Lenny Rush
  • Milly Pickles
  • Jordan Jarrett-Bryan
  • George Robinson

Expert pundits and analysts

  • Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson
  • Dame Sarah Storey
  • Libby Clegg
  • Steve Brown
  • Danny Crates
  • Louise Hunt
  • Jayant Mistry

More4 presenters

  • Arthur Williams
  • Kate Ager
  • Rachael Latham

The Last Leg hosts

  • Adam Hills
  • Alex Brooker
  • Josh Widdicombe

Channel 4 Paralympics commentators

Kadeena Cox, David Smith, Will Bayley, Dame Sarah Storey, Hannah Cockroft, Alice Tai gathered in front of the Arc de Triomphe
The Paralympics athletes and experts. Channel 4 / Todd Anthony

Athletics

  • Sophia Warner
  • Nathan Stephens
  • Kath Merry
  • Ron McIntosh
  • Rob Walker

Cycling

  • Jon Gildea
  • Joanna Rowsell
  • Simon Brotherton

Equestrian

  • Lee McKenzie
  • Steven Wilde

Swimming

  • Liz Johnson
  • Paul Noble
  • Marc Woods

Wheelchair basketball

  • Claire Griffiths
  • Dan Strange

Wheelchair rugby

  • Steve Brown
  • Jim Roberts
  • Claire Thomas

Wheelchair tennis

  • Louise Hunt
  • Jayant Mistry
  • Kat Downes
