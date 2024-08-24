Of course, that level of coverage deserves an all-star cast of presenters, experts, former Paralympic superstars and commentators. And Channel 4 has delivered exactly that.

Fresh from the Olympic Games, Clare Balding will front coverage of the Games on Channel 4.

She will be accompanied by actress and Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis, who will present live for the first time throughout the Games, and Paralympic swimming hero Ellie Simmonds is among a long list of famous faces and respected presenters.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you the cast of Paralympics 2024 presenters and commentators working on Channel 4.

Channel 4 Paralympics presenters

Rose Ayling-Ellis. Channel 4 / Todd Anthony

Breakfast

Billy Monger

Vick Hope

Daytime Live

JJ Chalmers

Afternoon Live

Clare Balding

Rose Ayling-Ellis

Evening Live

Clare Balding

Ade Adepitan

Ellie Simmonds

Highlights

Josh Pugh

Gaz Choudhry

Other presenters and reporters

Ed Jackson

Lee McKenzie

Fats Timbo

Jodie Ounsley

Ellie Robinson

Lenny Rush

Milly Pickles

Jordan Jarrett-Bryan

George Robinson

Expert pundits and analysts

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson

Dame Sarah Storey

Libby Clegg

Steve Brown

Danny Crates

Louise Hunt

Jayant Mistry

More4 presenters

Arthur Williams

Kate Ager

Rachael Latham

The Last Leg hosts

Adam Hills

Alex Brooker

Josh Widdicombe

The Paralympics athletes and experts. Channel 4 / Todd Anthony

Athletics

Sophia Warner

Nathan Stephens

Kath Merry

Ron McIntosh

Rob Walker

Cycling

Jon Gildea

Joanna Rowsell

Simon Brotherton

Equestrian

Lee McKenzie

Steven Wilde

Swimming

Liz Johnson

Paul Noble

Marc Woods

Wheelchair basketball

Claire Griffiths

Dan Strange

Wheelchair rugby

Steve Brown

Jim Roberts

Claire Thomas

Wheelchair tennis

Louise Hunt

Jayant Mistry

Kat Downes

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.