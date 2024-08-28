There are 22 sports to keep track of, and Channel 4 will broadcast every single minute of the Paralympics across its main terrestrial channel, plus its YouTube channel - with over 1,300 hours of live action to come.

If that's all just a bit too much to cram into your daily life, fear not. Channel 4 will also broadcast a nightly highlights show so you can stay on target with all of the key stories and magic moments.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch highlights of the Paralympic Games in 2024.

More like this

Paralympics 2024 highlights on Channel 4

Channel 4 will broadcast a daily highlights show, with the programme to be aired simultaneously on 4Seven and Channel 4 Streaming alongside BSL live signing to ensure the Games are more widely accessible.

Thursday 29th August – Saturday 7th September

10:30pm – Highlights with Josh Pugh and Gaz Choudhry

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.