Her Lottery funding was cut after she missed last year’s IPC world championships through injury; and in February she ended her five-year partnership with running guide Mikail Huggins, to team up with Chris Clarke.

How is it competing blindfolded?

“I ran my first race in a blindfold in July. Leaving the blocks at full pelt was frightening. It felt like falling forward into nothing. I had no concept of where the ground was and I felt sick.

"You’d think I’d run slower, but it made no difference to my times – in fact, concentrating is easier as I don’t think about trying to see where I’m going.”

You’ve had a turbulent build-up to Rio.

“It’s been very stressful. Missing last year’s world championships was devastating, and it was worse to lose my Lottery funding after nine years. It’s a crucial amount, around £20,000.

“What’s really detrimental is not so much the financial side as the private medical care whenever you need it – I no longer had access to doctors, physios, nutritionists, massage therapists, psychologists and so on. Without my personal sponsors I wouldn’t be here.”

Why change your guide runner?

“That was difficult. It’s a personal as well as professional relationship, so it was very hard to do. But I hadn’t improved since 2012, and I knew something was missing. Chris is fantastic and gives me a lot of confidence. I have huge trust in him.”

What are your hopes for Rio?

“I’d love to add a gold to my two silvers. If I’m on the podium, that’s great. But after the year I’ve had, I’d just like to get a couple of personal bests. I’m proud to be a Paralympian.”

Libby Clegg is competing in the Athletics: T11 200m Monday and Tuesday, from 9pm, C4