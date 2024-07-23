Olympic medal hopefuls are this week's Radio Times cover stars
Nine Olympic medal hopefuls tell us how their families have helped them go for gold as the Paris Games gets under way this week.
Family is vitally important for the vast majority of us. But what if you're a promising young athlete and your parents are not only responsible for getting you to school but also have to ensure you get to the swimming pool or gym at 5am, look after your nutrition and spend weekends taking you to competitions in far-flung places?
In this week's issue of Radio Times magazine, nine Olympic medal hopefuls tell us how their families have helped them go for gold. But more importantly we talk to their hard-working mums and dads who were with them every step of the way, offering unconditional love and support.
Read their stories and you may well be left with a lump in your throat, and be full of admiration for the time, effort and sheer bloody hard work needed to give an athlete even a hope of winning an Olympic medal.
As the Games get into their stride, there will be many stories of sacrifice and dedication emerging from Paris, but few will be shot through with the warmth, humour and love of these testimonies.
The new issue of Radio Times magazine is out now – subscribe to Radio Times here.
Also in this week's Radio Times:
- Comedian David Baddiel chats about his new book that describes his unconventional childhood.
- Don't miss our interview with the incomparable and hilarious Miriam Margolyes. She's taking us on a new TV tour of Australia - her adopted country - but also tells us that her secret wish is to be taken seriously.
- In the Radio Times Podcast, Max Whitlock discusses Paris 2024, life as a gymnast and retirement.
Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.